Disabled regatta back

HENLEY Regatta for the Disabled will return on September 3.

The event, which takes place at Phyllis Court Club from 10am to 4pm, has been cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors can watch or enter a team in bell boat racing — a special boat like two Canadian canoes linked together for extra stability — and there are free trips on Rivertime, a boat adapted for wheelchairs. Two 12-seater motorboats will also be running trips all day.

Among the land-based activities are a fully accessible climbing wall that can take wheelchairs, craft workshops, circus activities, rowing machines, and the chance to meet the animals from Millers Ark mobile farm.

Other entertainment throughout the day features music by Sam Brown’s Fabulous Ukulele Club along with the band Touch Wood.

Accessible toilet provider Mobiloo, with an attendant, will be on site for those who require adapted facilities.

Lucy Bowley, who chairs the regatta, said: “Regatta for the Disabled provides an excellent opportunity for disabled people to enjoy the river and activities, all in a safe environment.”

Entry is £5 with no charge for carers. Trade stands to promote organisations are priced £30. For more information on entering your bell boat team, contact: bellboating@regattaforthe

disabled.org