Mr Toad paddles down Thames to launch museum’s summer of family events

CHILDREN’S favourite Mr Toad helped launched this summer’s series of family activities at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley by paddleboarding down the River Thames.

The giant character set off from the museum’s jetty in Mill Meadows on Monday and made his way towards Henley Bridge, surprising walkers and picnickers along the towpath.

About 20 people stayed to watch the short paddle and when he made his way back to the museum he posed for photographs with children.

The summer season, which starts on Monday and runs to Thursday, August 25, includes weekday family-themed activities for children, including playtime fun and new museum trails for those of all ages.

Each week will be running to a theme with River Creatures (August 1 to 5), Henley Royal Regatta and boats (August 8 to 12), We Love Henley (August 15 to 19) and The Wind in the Willows (August 22 to 25).

Activities include games, puzzles, puppet theatre, books and storytime overlooking the river and there will be sing-along sessions with Maddy and Mr Toad on August 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 11am.

Children will also be able to dress up as Mr Toad and his friends or as a visitor to Henley Royal Regatta. The activities are included in the admissions price.

The River, Rowing and Henley galleries will be open as will the much-loved The Wind in the Willows walk-through exhibition.

Debbie McFadyen, Visitor Operations Manager, said: “We are expecting lots of people and lots of fun. There are lots of different things for different age groups. I am really looking forward to it. It will be very loud but also very fun.”

Up until Sunday, children can enter the museum for free, alongside at least one paying adult.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.rrm.co.uk

• The on-site museum café will be closed tomorrow (Saturday) and the lift in the main building is currently out of order. Reduced ticket prices will be offered to those unable to access the upstairs galleries via the stairs.