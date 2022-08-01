Monday, 01 August 2022

World on canvas

AN art competition is being held in Caversham.

The theme is “My Wonderful World” and is open to children aged four to 18.

Artwork should be in a 2D format and can be in any medium, including painting, drawing, collage, photography, textiles, and printmaking.

Artist Sarah Graham will judge the competition, which is being run by New Directions College and supported by Reading Libraries.

The winning pieces will be exhibited online, and at a prize giving event at Reading town hall.

For more information, visit: www.newdirections
reading.ac.uk

