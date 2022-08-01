Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village show

THE Sonning village show will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 10am to noon at the village primary school.

Entries for all performers should be made on the day of the show. The village fete will follow from 2pm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33