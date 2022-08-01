Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Maze tidy-up

VOLUNTEERS can help tidy Whitchurch’s village maze, off Hardwick Road, next Friday from 10am.

Work includes help with edging, sweeping and general maintenance. Tools will be provided.

Further clean-ups will take place on September 3, October 1 and November 5.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33