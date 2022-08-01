England star was ‘always very sporty’

FRAN KIRBY, the England international footballer, who is set to play in the final of this year’s women’s European Championships on Sunday, was an ideal student, according to her old teacher.

Kirby grew up in Caversham Park Village with her brother Jamie and parents Denise and Steve. She started at Caversham Park Primary in 1998.

Gail Ray, who taught Kirby in Year 6, remembers her. “She was delightful,” said Miss Ray, who is now headteacher at the school. “Very hardworking, popular, caring and considerate.

“Needless to say she was very sporty. You couldn’t stop her playing football. She would run rings around any other child, boy or girl.”

Kirby started playing for the Year Six boys’ team when she was in Year 4 and was the only girl in the side. She has returned to the school on several occasions since leaving, and has given an assembly to current pupils

Miss Ray described her as “Caversham Park Primary through and through.” She said: “I definitely feel we helped her to develop. We have always been a very nurturing community, and we take pride in helping our students develop. She is like our little local celebrity now, and I know she is a massive inspiration to the kids.”