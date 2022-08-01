Monday, 01 August 2022

Boat rescue

A LOCK-KEEPER rescued a boat party after the vessel lost its steering.

Emma Levy, of Boathouse Reach, Henley, had guests on a slipper launch on Sunday when the boat lost control in Marsh Lock.

A bolt had come loose in the steering mechanism and the boat began to veer sideways. The lock-keeper boated across to Ms Levy and guided it to safety.

Mrs Levy said: “He was just brilliant. We had six guests, and there was definitely a bit of panic when we started veering off course.”

