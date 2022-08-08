Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
GORING is hoping to retain the best small town ... [more]
Tuesday, 09 August 2022
GORING Parish Council is taking bookings for its Summer Play activities, which continue until August 20.
The event aims to bring the community together and encourage all age groups to sample things they have not tried before.
Among the forthcoming events are dance, yoga, a silent disco and an outdoor cinema. The activities are free but must be booked.
Visit www.goringparish
council.gov.uk
08 August 2022
More News:
Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
GORING is hoping to retain the best small town ... [more]
Councillors to visit garden earmarked for four homes
A DECISION on plans for four new homes in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say