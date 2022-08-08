Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Summer play

GORING Parish Council is taking bookings for its Summer Play activities, which continue until August 20.

The event aims to bring the community together and encourage all age groups to sample things they have not tried before.

Among the forthcoming events are dance, yoga, a silent disco and an outdoor cinema. The activities are free but must be booked.

Visit www.goringparish
council.gov.uk

