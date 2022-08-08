Chef to present prizes at show

CELEBRITY chef Antony Worrall Thompson will present the cups and prizes at this year’s Binfield Heath Flower and Dog Show.

The 73rd annual show will take place in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row, on the Phillimore Estate, on Saturday, August 27 from noon.

There will be a mix of new attractions and old favourites with competitions for flowers and vegetables, home-baked cakes and preserves and a wide range of photographs, pictures and crafts. The entries will be on display in the main marquee following the judging.

New this year is a visit from the Henley Distillery, which is based in Binfield Heath and produces award-winning gins.

To mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee year, children will be able to make the crown they’d most like to wear with all materials being supplied. Circus Sensible and a local beekeeper, who both made their show debuts last year, will be back alongside the show’s traditional sideshows and games, tractor rides, local artisan stalls, face-painting and vintage cars with music from Woodley Concert Band.

Refreshments will include homemade cakes in the village tea tent and beers and soft drinks in the Shoulder of Mutton tent. A barbecue will offer both traditional and veggie burgers. Robin Hughes, a member of the organising team, said: “We are delighted to have the show back to size we had before the pandemic.

“It is a big show, with more than 200 classes, so we are hoping that everybody will want to participate.

“It is quite unusual for this type of village show where people can wander around the tents and see the skills that their neighbours have. It is a real celebration of what’s going on locally.”

Entry forms for the adult and children competitions as well as the dog show are available from Binfield Heath and Shiplake shops or online at www.binfieldheath.

org.uk/show

These should be submitted by 7pm on Wednesday, August 24 and entries must be in place by 10.15am on show day. Admission is by ticket on the day: adults £5; senior citizens and children aged six to 15 £3 (five and under enter free). A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £15. There will free parking next to the showground.