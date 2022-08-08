Family’s sporting fun while climbing French mountain

A FAMILY from Henley climbed a 2,300m mountain in the French Pyrenees and took part in seven different sports on the way.

Robin Bennett and his children Jude, 17, Victor, 16, and Hortense, 13, and Jude’s girlfriend Ellie Howlett, 17, took part in the challenge to raise money for Sport Relief during their summer holiday.

They tried football, cricket, rugby, basketball, badminton, boxing and swimming during their ascent of the Pic du Montaigu.

Mr Bennett, 53, a children’s author who lives in Queen Street with his children and wife Helene, said: “I’m really glad we did it. We were reaching the bit of the holiday where the excitement was wearing off, so it was something for the kids to do so they didn’t get bored.”

The family, who were accompanied by their springer spaniel Cooper, set off on Wednesday morning last week.

Mr Bennett said: “It was a little concerning at first as it was drizzly grey day. It felt more like England in November than the French Pyrenees in summer.

“We were asking people who were coming down whether there was cloud cover at the top.”

The family played cricket at the bottom of the mountain because it was flat.

Mr Bennett said: “A lot of French people passed and were quite bemused. I don’t think they really knew what cricket was, let alone why we were playing it at the foot of a mountain.”

After a short climb, the group played badminton with some cows as the only spectators. “They seemed to enjoy it,” said Mr

Bennett.

They then played rugby, boxing and basketball before Ellie suffered a knee injury and returned down the mountain with Jude.

The rest continued the climb and were delighted when the sun came out just before they reached the summit and they took a very quick dip in a glacial lake.

Mr Bennett said: “Cooper was straight in but I had to really pluck up courage. It was colder than any water I’d ever been in. Victor sort of got in but only up to his knees.”

When they reached a plateau near the summit the family blew up an inflatable goal and had a penalty shootout.

Mr Bennett said: “We nearly lost the ball on the second kick. Victor was taking it a bit seriously and it took a big deflection off a knee. It shot off down the mountain and we were only just able to retrieve it.

“Hortense was the winner, although it was slightly fluky. The goal was so tiny it was hard to score.”A fter taking a rest, they climbed to the summit.

Mr Bennett said: “We had to steal ourselves to get up again. I had to entice the kids up with the promise of chicken nuggets that we had bought from McDonalds.

“We ate them at the top. They may have been cold and clammy but they tasted amazing.

“Once we were at the top it was amazing and we felt a really nice sense of achievement.”

The group then went back down the mountain.

Mr Bennett also climbed the mountain 10 years ago and said: “It was hard then but this was really hard. I wasn’t playing sports last time.”

The family raised £827 with the challenge, which was for Move 22, an initiative that encourages people to walk, run or cycle 22 miles over the 12 days of the Commonwealth Games.