Council gives £15,000 to community support groups

FOUR community organisations in Caversham have received a total of £15,700 in council grants.

They were among 25 groups across Reading to be awarded a total of almost £100,000 from the borough council’s small grants fund.

The money is to support inclusion and connectivity for the most marginalised residents, including vulnerable adults and children.

The Weller Centre in Amersham Road was awarded £4,800.

The centre runs a weekly youth club, therapy and advice services and offers free clothes. It gave out food parcels during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is in an area where 31 per cent of children live in “out of work households” and 42 per cent live in lone parent households.

Centre manager Simone Prendiville said: “We are delighted with the grant as it will allow the children to have opportunities they otherwise could not have.

“Much of the money will cover our youth club expenses. This includes the free hot meals we provide to children on the estate.

“It will also go towards our staff, so they can get training in the latest procedures, such as defibrillator training and sexual health.”

Some of the money will also go towards a trip to the beach at Southend-on-Sea for 20 children on Tuesday.

Ms Prendiville said: “It will give them the social skills needed for being on a train. That is something many of them have never done.”

RABBLE Theatre, which is based in The Stables at Caversham Court, received £5,000.

The money will be used to offer 10 fully funded places for an entire year of weekly classes for people who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

Classes include the theatre’s Young Company for eight- to 18-year-olds, which runs on Saturdays, and Get Up On Stage, an adult acting class that runs on Monday evenings for people 18 and over.

Toby Davies, artistic director and co-founder, said: “A huge part of what we do at RABBLE is use the arts as a tool for social change and personal development.

“The aim of our participatory work is to nurture individuals to build aspirations and new skills and feel confident to be their true selves.

“We are dedicated to investing in young people and believe in the transformative impacts the arts can have on individuals and communities in a vast range of ways.”

Another recipient was Older People’s Activities in Caversham, which runs a club for the over-50s with a particular focus on those at risk of social isolation.

Its £900 grant will help provide food and drink for the group’s over-60s Thursday Club, including hot meals, refreshments and fresh fruit, for a year.

It will also fund activities, such as seated exercises, quizzes and mind- stimulating activities, and the celebration of personal and national milestones. Thameside Primary School was awarded £5,000 to support the development of a sensory play area for children with special educational needs.

The money will also help promote improved behaviour, enjoyment and improved learning outcomes for pupils of the school in Harley Road.

The council assessed a total of 75 applications for grants from organisations running community-led activities which help break down barriers of prejudice, discrimination, language or culture.

Council leader Jason Brock said: “The range of groups and organisations which will benefit from this first phase of funding showcases Reading’s unique blend of diverse and thriving communities which make it such an incredible place.”

Liz Terry, lead councillor for corporate services and resources, said: “The list of projects and the benefits the funding will bring to both individuals and communities is heart-warming and I look forward to hearing more about the difference they have made to people’s lives.”