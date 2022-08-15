Run that’s refreshing

A HALF-MARATHON and 5km run with cider sampling along the way will take place in Henley.

The Ciderthon event will be held at the Henley Showground, off Marlow Road, next Saturday (August 20) and participants are encouraged to wear fancy dress.

The longer course features 12 tasting stops along the way and the shorter one has three. The cider will come from a variety of British producers.

There will also be a “Ciderthon Village” where there will be bars and music. All runners must be 18 or over.

For more information, visit www.ciderthon.com