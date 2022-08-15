Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Full results from the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta and 1km/2km swims

Rhylva Challenge Cup (gentlemen’s double sculling skiff race) — Laurence Plant, Henry Blois-Brooke, Sofia Turner (cox)

Ladies’ double sculling skiff race — Lucie Daman, Anna Merritt, Caitlin Merritt (cox)

Quartermaine Challenge Cup
 (ladies’ and gentlemen’s double sculling skiff race) —
Matthew Pearson-Miles, Madeline Pooley, Emily Read (cox)

Mardon Challenge Cup  (gentleman’s single Canadian canoe race) — David Corke

Brighten Challenge Cup  (ladies’ and gentlemen’s Canadian canoe race) — Donne Paddison, George Paddison

Dongola grand challenge — More in More Out; Suzie Stubbs, Caroline Simmonds, James Carver, Gus Spencer, Will Paddison, George Paddison

 

Rutter Jackson trophy (Thames dongola) — Pequod Evacuees; Laura Bower, Dea Burkimsher, Jack Meek, Ali Cooper, Simon Davies, Jarryd Gerber

Venture Challenge Cup (gentlemen’s single punting, handicap) — Robert Pooley

Wargrave Challenge Cup  (ladies’ single punting, handicap) — Betty Askew

Lawrence Challenge Cup  (ladies’ and gentlemen’s double punting, handicap) — Kate Hall, Oscar Pooley

Gentlemen’s single punting in canoes — Matthew Pearson-Miles

Ladies’ double punting in canoes — Lucie Daman, Mia Moore

Double punting in canoes — Charlie Pooley, Andrew Pooley

Victor Hermon challenge cup (ladies’ dinghy race) —
Caroline Simmonds

Ryall Challenge Cup (boys’ and girls’ double sculling skiff race) — Oscar Wybrow, Molly Hall, Kate Beazley (cox)

Vickerman Challenge Cup (boys’ double sculling skiff race) — Sam Deacon, Noah Lowe, Ava Lowe (cox)

Girls’ double skulling skiff trophy — Tabitha Hall, Ruby Rodger, Sam Rodger (cox)

Pinto Leite Challenge Cup 
(junior dongola race) — 3 Sams; Noah Lowe, Sam Deacon, Sam Wybrow, Sam Winters, Tabitha Hall, Jem Askew

Under-12s dongola race — Rufless river rats; Rufus Neville, Shaurya Saxena, Charlie Carver, Sylvia Wild, Andrea Karmara, James Carver

Peter Gough Challenge Cup
(under-15 dinghy race) — Harvey Horne

Hermon sisters’ salver  (under-12s dinghy race) — Phoebe Hall

Side by side dinghy racing — Pippa Spencer, Eva Goodall-Smith, Elizabeth Chadwick (cox)

Bushnell Trophy (under-17s Canadian canoe race) — Molly Hall, Oscar Wybrow

Harding salver (veteran gentlemen’s double sculling skiff race) — Peter Lowe, Hamish Floyd, Fred Bryce (cox)

Veteran ladies’ and gentlemen’s double skulling skiff race — Lucy Roberts, Tim Simmonds, Freddie Simmonds (cox)

Easterling Challenge Cup (veterans dongola race) — The Newarks; Rebecca Worthington, Julia Wybrow, Ben Phillis, Matt Wybrow, Aidan Simmonds, Paul Worthington

Diano Long Challenge Cup  (novice status gentlemen’s single punting) — Freddie Brasted-Watts

Mary Cooper Trophy (novice status ladies’ single punting) — Coca Hall

Scratch dongola — Crew O; Johnny Hedges, Elizabeth Bryan, Tommy Lane, Luke Welch, Oliver Browett, Gerry Black

Hermon Trophy — Hugh Woolley

Jubilee dongola — Carve It Up; Lucy Roberts, Nick Roberts, Kirsty Carver, James Carver, Will Roberts, Charlie Carver

Jubilee dongola fancy dress — HMS Corgis; Dodo Snape, Jon Peacock, Paul Snape, Corrine Peacock, Henry Snape, Sophie Snape

Swimming

1km (female) Karina Andrea; (male) Simon Barnett

2km (female) Sophie Whitworth; (male 2km) Alex Bacon

Junior 1km (female) Tabby Hall

Junior 1km (male) Wil Carver.

15 August 2022

