40th year for show

THE 40th annual Ewelme show will take place on Monday, August 29.

Christine Wallace, a quarter-finalist on The Great British Bake Off, will open the show at 2pm.

There will be prize-winning exhibits of fruit, flowers, vegetables, floral arrangements, cookery and home crafts, with some of the entries being auctioned off later in the afternoon.

There is also a chance to win a baking session with Christine as the prize in the Victoria sandwich challenge.

Chalgrove Band will perform and there will be classic cars on display, children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers, a raffle, stalls and tea and cake.

Parking is free. For more information, call (01491) 834358.

