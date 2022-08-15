Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Dance school's summer workshop

Dance school's summer workshop

THIRTY-EIGHT children aged six to 12 took part in the 11th annual summer workshop staged by the Divas & Dudes Dance Academy in Henley. They had five days of dancing, singing and acting, which culminated in a performance for family and friends at the end of the last day. “I was so proud of the children — they all worked so hard and the show was brilliant,” said academy principal Steph Maxwell.

