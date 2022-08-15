Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Boat trip for members of Parkinson's charity

THE Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK enjoyed its annual trip on the river on a Hobbs of Henley boat.

Forty-two members and carers as well as three guests from the new Goring branch boarded the vessel on a glorious July afternoon.

The boat sailed upstream to Marsh lock and then downstream and through Hambledon lock.

The members were kept informed of points of interest and historical facts by Bobbie Latter, a professional guide.

They were served a generous and delicious tea by Time for Tea.

The boat returned to Henley after two hours and everyone agreed it had been very successful.

Terry Dudeney, who founded the branch, said: “We are grateful to the Tony Lane Foundation, which made a large contribution towards the costs.

“Also thanks to the crew on the boat who did everything possible to make the afternoon a success.”

POLL: Have your say

