15 August 2022

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in Goring tomorrow (Saturday) talking about scams.

They will advise how to spot a scam, what to do if you think you’re being scammed, and how to keep friends and family safe.

They will also advise on how to avoid the common pitfalls laid by scammers.

Tea and coffee will be served from 10.30am with the talk at 11am. Entry is free.

