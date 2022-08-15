Young man needed for stage play

THE Henley Players are seeking a young man for their next production.

Ladies in Lavender will be performed at the Kenton Theatre in Henley from Wednesday to Saturday, October 19 to 22.

The play is a tale of unrequited love and community spirit set in a Cornish fishing village.

It is based on the story by William Locke and the 2014 film, which was written directed by Charles Dance and starred Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith, before being adapted for the stage.

Director Wendy Huntley says rehearsals are well under way but a replacement is needed for one of the pivotal roles, Andrea.

She said: “Sadly, the young man who was playing the role has had to drop out due to work commitments.”

She is looking for a man aged 20 to 30 to play Andrea, a talented violinist who is shipwrecked and washes up on a Cornish beach before being nursed back to health by two sisters.

Mrs Huntley said: “He needs to have confidence and act with emotion. It is a lovely part for the right person.”

The Henley Players rehearse at Harpsden village hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.45pm.

For more information, call Wendy Huntley on 07854 495547 or (01491) 413796 or email wendy

huntley01@gmail.com