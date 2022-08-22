Go-karting champion, 10, says ADHD helps him win

A YOUNG go-kart champion says the key to his success is his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Jenson Hookey, who is 10, struggles at school because of his condition but believes it is the reason he excels on the track.

He has been racing for just four years but has already won two major championships and a cup.

Last year he came sixth in the Super One championship, the UK’s most prestigious karting competition, which runs from March to September and features 12 rounds.

He is currently in second place in this year’s contest and recently became the Bambino Kart Club national Honda cadet champion.

Jenson, a pupil at Caversham Primary School, said: “On the track, you are just driving. Someone could be having problems at school yet still be an excellent driver.

“I don’t mind school. There are some subjects I like and some I don’t. I don’t like breaks or lunches as sometimes I can get into arguments.

“In class, I will be sitting in say, geography, and the teacher will ask me to do something and I’ll completely blank out but when I race, I’m often so focused that I can’t hear the engine.

“I don’t really think while I’m racing, I’m just so concentrated. Nothing’s going through my mind I’m so switched on. My first time in a kart, I loved it. I just wanted to do it again and again.” Jenson lives off Hemdean Road, Caversham, with his parents Alan and Simone, who are directors of AJH building services, and sister Chloe, eight.

The family will often travel hundreds of miles at weekends to take Jenson to competitions around the country.

Earlier this year, they watched Jenson beat competitors up to two years older than him to win the Honda Cadet championship at Rissington Kart Club, near Cheltenham.

That victory was extra special for Jenson as it is where his idol Jenson Button, after whom he is named, won before his career in Formula 1.

Mrs Hookey, 44, called Jenson’s disorder his “superpower”.

She said: “His karting is the escape he needs from his ADHD and the anxiety that he has to cope with and manage in his everyday school life.

“School is a challenge because society isn’t set up for children who aren’t neurotypical. It can be very restrictive as he has to sit down and the teacher controls when he moves.

“With racing, it’s a completely different matter. It is the reason he drives so well. It lets him read the race, prepare for upcoming corners and react to what’s happening on the racetrack around him all at the same time. People need to know that ADHD doesn’t stop you doing anything. It’s integral to who he is and how good he is at racing.

“He’s very proud of how he does but he underestimates himself with how good he is on the track.”

Jenson races karts that can reach speeds up to 60mph.

“I’m not a very aggressive driver,” he said. “I won’t be driving around smashing people out the way but I will go for a risky move.

“I won’t start cutting across people and pushing them onto the grass like a lot of the others do.

“I get really nervous when I’m starting at the front. Before the race, I’ll normally run around like a lunatic as I don’t want to get into the kart. Even when there are just a few minutes to go and everyone else is in their karts, I’m just whizzing around giving them high fives. Once I’m sat down and get started, the nerves all go.

“It isn’t scary until you come off onto the grass. Then you realise how fast you’re going.”

While racing at Shenington Kart Racing Club in Banbury earlier this year, Jenson escaped injury in a nasty crash.

“I ended up being chucked out of my kart,” he said. “My boot came off — if it hadn’t I could have broken my leg. You’ll sometimes wish you never even turned up if the race goes horrifically but then you’ll be happy if the race goes well.”

Mrs Hookey said: “I’m feeling nervous most of the time when watching him. I think I get more nervous than he does.

“We’re so proud of him being able to do that on the track and how he conducts himself. Even when races don’t go well, he’ll congratulate all the other drivers.

“Karting is very good at teaching resilience, commitment and

sportsmanship.”

Mr Hookey, 41, who also raced as a boy, said: “I’m quite often gripping the barrier while he’s racing.

“I did it and my dad did it, so I feel very proud when watching him on the track.

“There are so many times where Jenson makes a move and the kart behind him tries to follow him through but the space has always gone. He is just too quick. He sees a gap and goes.”

Jenson harbours ambitions to be a Formula 1 driver. “I want to be like Lewis Hamilton,” he said. “He has ADHD just like me.”

Jenson’s parents are appealing for sponsorship to fuel their son’s dream as a season in racing costs more than £12,000.

Mrs Hookey said: “Motorsport is now getting ridiculously expensive with drivers being able to buy their way into the sport rather than being based on raw talent, which is a real shame for those of us who are not millionaires.”