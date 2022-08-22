Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Card shop relocates

A GREETINGS card shop in Caversham has moved premises.

House of Cards opened in Church Street on Wednesday after relocating from St Martin’s Precinct.

The new premises are larger, meaning the shop can stock a greater range of cards and gifts.

Manager Leila Wignall said: “We are only moving just down the road, so we expect to keep seeing most of our regulars. The only thing that will change is they can now have a better shopping experience.”

Last month, the shop won best greetings card retailer of the year at the Retas Awards, which celebrate greeting card retailing in the UK, for the second time. It also won the best small multiple greetings card award.

Ms Wignall said: “We were so happy to get the awards. It was a really great honour and recognises all our hard work over the years.”

