Company under fire again as work causes more delays

MORE disruption has been caused in Caversham by the installation of a full fibre broadband network.

Drivers were left waiting more than 20 minutes at temporary traffic lights in Gosbrook Road for work being carried out by CityFibre.

The work, which ended yesterday (Thursday), is part of the telecom company’s £58 million project to roll out a full fibre across Reading.

This has caused traffic disruption and congestion over recent months, sparking complaints from residents and Reading Borough Council to call in company bossses to explain.

Reading Buses said that its servicess in the area had experienced delays of up to 21 minutes and apologised for the inconvenience. Drivers took to social media to complain. Natalie Jordan said her commute to work, which normally took between six to 10 minutes, had taken 45.

Nancy Carter said: “The length of time people are held on red, especially when right-hand turn is green but left hand stays red, I think some people are assuming the lights are stuck or broken.

“I didn’t jump the lights but I might have done if I’d been there much longer.”

CityFibre’s programme, which started in January 2021, has caused heavy congestion and large tailbacks across Caversham and Reading, including on Caversham Bridge in March and Church Road in April. Following months of disruption, company bosses were summoned by the council to answer questions last month.

Caversham Heights councillor Paul Carnell, who criticised CityFibre at the meeting, said the company had not learnt its lesson.

He said: “I think the council really needs to have another word. This shows they don’t really care about the residents of Caversham.

“It is already a bit of a congestion hot spot and this just makes it so much worse.”

A CityFibre spokeswoman said: “We are investing £58million to transform Reading’s digital infrastructure and bring next generation full fibre connectivity to almost every home and business in the town. This is a major undertaking, which is why we are constantly working with our build partner and the council’s highways team to ensure all works are delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“In Gosbrook Road, we have introduced temporary traffic lights which are being manned by CityFibre teams each day to effectively manage traffic flow. Pedestrian walkways have also been provided.

“We always endeavour to manage disruption and complete construction as quickly as possible.

“However, it can sometimes take a little longer than expected and the heatwave has made works slower.”