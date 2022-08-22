Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Walk for NHS wards

A CHARITY event called Walk for Wards will take place at Mapledurham House on Sunday, September 25.

This will be in aid of the Royal Berks Charity, which raises money for equipment at the Reading hospital.

There are two routes on offer, 5km and 10km, and dogs on leads are welcome.

Martin Butler, community fundraising manager for the charity, said: “The event starts and finishes in front of the beautiful Mapledurham House. We are inviting participants to bring a picnic to enjoy in the grounds after the walk.

“We are expecting this event to be extremely popular so encourage people to sign up for their tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Entry costs £7 for the 5km walk and £10 for the 10km. Children under five go free.

For more information, visit www.royalberkscharity.
co.uk/walk-for-wards

22 August 2022

