Early carols

THE Project Singers in Charvil are starting rehearsals for Home for Christmas, seasonal songs to be performed at a concert at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham on December 17.

The female-only singing group meets at the village hall on Mondays from 8pm to 9.30pm (adults) and Sundays from 6.15pm to 7.45pm (girls).

For more information, call musical director Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney

newman@btinternet.com