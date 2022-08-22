Good to be back

FORMER Henley mayor Sarah Miller joked that she didn’t want to leave as she returned to the mayor’s parlour for the first time since her term ended in May.

She was granted use of the room by her successor Michelle Thomas for a cheque presentation to two

charities.

“I am very grateful,” said Sarah. “It is delightful to be back. Michelle will have to try very hard to get me out — I have considered changing the locks!”