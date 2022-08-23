Showjumping scrapped as ground is rock hard...

SHOWJUMPING will not take place at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show because the ground is too hard.

Organisers say they couldn’t afford to risk injury to horses and riders at the Henley Showground, where the event will take place next month.

They said weeks of extreme hot weather had made the surface rock hard.

In another blow, there will be no poultry tent due to the ongoing avian flu outbreak with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs advising against such displays.

The Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises the show, is trying to find alternative attractions for the event on Saturday, September 10.

Alison Abrahams, horse and heavy horse show secretary, said the decision to cancel the showjumping was a health and safety issue.

She said: “Due to the unbelievably difficult weather conditions, we are not able to water significantly to allow anyone to jump on the ground.

“Landing on the hard ground could course serious injury to the horses and also their riders if they fell off when jumping the really big gates. They could hurt themselves quite dramatically.

“Every year we water and spike to make the ground perfect and we have been told it is the best ground to jump on and we get the top riders here.

“But they won’t want to jump their horses that are worth six figures if there is a chance of injury.

“We don’t have an artificial surface to jump on and we rely on Mother Nature.

“We usually spike the ground but we can’t as we have not had any rain. A lot of people will be very sad to not see the showjumping this year but it is what it is.”

Show visitors will still be able to see horses, including a display by the Concours d’Elegance Society of Great Britain.

Ms Abrahams, who lives in Hambleden, said: “There is a lot on despite there being no

showjumping.

“We have the show classes with lots of different breeds of horses and other activities.

“We have also expanded the driving classes and have three categories of driving and we also have the heavy horses.

“We also have a few new classes, including the Concours d’Elegance in which horses in-hand are ridden astride and side-saddle. There will be no fences.”

Show secretary Jo Taylor said: “The showjumping was half the day in ring one and the whole day in ring two.

“Of course, it is incredibly important that we put on a show that is equally attractive to our visitors and if what we put together works it gives us options for future shows.

“With climate change as it is, who is to say we won’t be in this situation next year, the year after and the year after that? A big section of the show is showjumping and if that can’t continue it is something that we are going to have to focus on.”

She said there was no option but to scrap the poultry tent.

Ms Taylor said: “It is not going ahead because of the Defra instruction not to have bird gatherings due to the ongoing outbreak of avian flu.

“We are sad to lose it because it is a popular and much-loved part of our show.

“We have been working with the High Wycombe Poultry Society, who have been amazing and they have been advising us about this issue.”

She said it was important that the show still attracted as many people as possible.

“We are now looking at alternatives because we feel we have got to do something and we are working around the clock 24/7 to fill this and other parts of the programme,” said Ms Taylor.

Other attractions at the show will include livesthe Game Goer working dogs, giant tortoises, the Sheep Show and a funfair.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk

• A guide to the Henley Farm & Country Show will be published in the Henley Standard on Friday, September 9.