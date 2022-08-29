Return of rock ’n’ ale

THE Caversham Rock ’n’ Ale festival will return for a 10th year next month.

The event, which features live music, food and beer, will be held on the playing fields of St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Washington Road on Saturday, September 10.

The performers are rock covers bands Big Audio Twynamite and Dino’s and ska band The Skavengers, who played last year.

Caversham caterer Pielicious will serve a vegetarian chilli and there will be a hog roast. The bar will be run by the Last Crumb pub.

The event is in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Organiser Mike Ryan said: “It was following the death of a close family friend from MND that we started the festival in 2012. She was really helped by the charity in her final days.

“Obviously it has grown a lot in the last 10 years. We have a licence for about 500 people.”