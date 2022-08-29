Austen on the green

AN open air production of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice will be staged at The Caversham golf club in Mapledurham next Sunday, September 4.

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company, from Lincoln, will stage the play adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner.

Elizabeth Bennet and her sister Jane are each hoping to find true love, while navigating their mother’s best intentions and interference.

Enter the enigmatic Mr Darcy and a minefield of misunderstandings. Will Elizabeth put her prejudices aside to see him for what he truly is?

Refreshments will be available to buy or you can take a picnic.

Gary Stangoe, general manager of the club, said: “We are always looking to diversify and I’m really looking forward to it as we have never had anything like this before. I expect we will have more in the future if this goes well.”

Doors open at 4pm and the show starts at 6pm. Please bring your own picnic blankets or low-backed seating. Tickets cost £19.80 adults, £12.10 children aged five to 16 and NUS students, £53.50 family tickets (two adults, two children), including booking fees. To book, visit www.chapterhouse.org