Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Village fete returns

CHARVIL village fete will be held at East Park Farm sports field, Park Lane, on Sunday, September 4 from 2pm to 6pm.

Attractions will include live music and other entertainment, food, a bar, a prize raffle and silent auction.

For children there will be bouncy castles, a farm petting zoo, reptile encounters, face painting and bungee jumping.

Rachel Hughes, who chairs the fete committee, said: “Our main aim is to give the village a fun time. After all the restrictions of the recent years it is lovely to have an opportunity to get together.”

Charvil Parish Council will have a stall where residents can given their views on the village’s neighbourhood plan and the pavilion development.

Profits will go to four charities, the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire. Wildlife Trust, The Cowshed, the children’s charity First Days and My Cancer, My Choices.

29 August 2022

