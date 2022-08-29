Harvest night

Teenager’s sentence delayed
A TEENAGER who shared videos promoting “white ... [more]
Monday, 29 August 2022
A HARVEST “gathering” will be held at the Cheese Shed in Nettlebed in aid of the village church.
The event will take place on Sunday, October 2 from 5pm to 7pm and will feature a raffle, mulled wine and food including soup, bacon rolls and brownies.
Tickets cost £12.50 or £5 for under-12s and must be bought in advance from lotte2013@icloud.com or call (01491) 641707.
29 August 2022
