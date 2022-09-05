Tudor women who charmed royalty

AN exhibition about the Tudor history of Greys Court will open next Friday.

Building Royal Connections: Three Women of Greys Court will be in the Cromwellian building at the National Trust Property near Greys.

Visitors will learn about Lettice Pennyston (1485-1558), Katherine Carey (1523-1569) and Lettice Knollys (1543-1634).

The Knollys family lived at Greys Court from 1503 to 1708.

Lettice Pennyston, her daughter-in-law Katherine Carey and her granddaughter Lettice Knollys each navigated the complex relationships of court life, serving several Tudor monarchs.

As a result of their resourcefulness and influence, Greys Court became a formidable courtier manor house. After marrying into the Knollys family, Lettice Pennyston co-hosted Henry VIII at Greys Court.

The King granted Lettice and her husband the estate for the rest of their lives under the condition that they presented a single red rose to him each Midsummer’s Day.

Katherine Carey cultivated powerful ties with Elizabeth I after marrying into the Knollys family.

Their relationship was intimate to the extent that the grief-stricken Queen became “forgetful of her own health” following the passing of her friend.

Katherine’s daughter, Lettice Knollys, had a more volatile relationship with royalty after secretly marrying Elizabeth’s favourite, Robert Dudley.

The exhibition will be open between 10am and 5pm daily.

Meanwhile, Greys Court is taking part in Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture which runs from next Friday to September 18.

It is designed to showcase the diversity of buildings, people and all the events are free to attend but places must be booked in advance.

Greys Court will be open from September 12 to 16 from 10am to 4pm.

Nuffield Place in Nuffield, the former home of car manufactuer William Morris, is open from September 14 to 18 from 10am to 5pm.