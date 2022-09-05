Singing fun

A FUN singing afternoon for female voices will be held at the village hall in Park Lane, Charvil, tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm.

The singers will be working on a medley of Beatles songs arranged for a two-part choir led by music teacher Suzanne Newman.

The cost is £10, which includes the music and light refreshments. To book, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney

newman@btinternet.com