Recovery cafe

Boy, 13, paddles length of Thames in eight days
A BOY travelled the length of the River Thames on ... [more]
Monday, 05 September 2022
A FREE event celebrating those who have recovered from addiction is being held in Henley.
The Towards Recovery café is hosting an evening of music and comedy at the d:two centre in Market Place from noon to 6pm next Saturday (September 10).
There will be a performance from professional musician Phil Spalding and the team behind the Comedy School.
Coffee and cake will be served on arrival followed by a celebratory meal.
Walk-ins are available on the day or book tickets at makingrecoveryvisible.
eventbrite.co.uk
05 September 2022
