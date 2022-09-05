Recovery cafe

A FREE event celebrating those who have recovered from addiction is being held in Henley.

The Towards Recovery café is hosting an evening of music and comedy at the d:two centre in Market Place from noon to 6pm next Saturday (September 10).

There will be a performance from professional musician Phil Spalding and the team behind the Comedy School.

Coffee and cake will be served on arrival followed by a celebratory meal.

Walk-ins are available on the day or book tickets at makingrecoveryvisible.

eventbrite.co.uk