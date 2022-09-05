Fayre returns

Boy, 13, paddles length of Thames in eight days
Monday, 05 September 2022
REMENHAM fayre will take place at the parish hall on Sunday from 2.30pm.
Attractions will include a dog show, produce and flower show, numerous games and stalls including bric-a-brac and a bottle tombola. There will be races for children, tug of war and a raffle.
Member of Remenham WI will serve tea and there will be a bar and barbecue.
It is first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
05 September 2022
