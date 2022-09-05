Fayre returns

REMENHAM fayre will take place at the parish hall on Sunday from 2.30pm.

Attractions will include a dog show, produce and flower show, numerous games and stalls including bric-a-brac and a bottle tombola. There will be races for children, tug of war and a raffle.

Member of Remenham WI will serve tea and there will be a bar and barbecue.

It is first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.