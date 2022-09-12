Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Jousting at Stonor

STONOR Park will once again hosts the Knights of Royal England next weekend.

There will be a full programme of authentic events, including a medieval
skirmish in which 150
re-enactors will take part, and living history displays.

Visitors can take part in the costume competitions and family-friendly archery lessons and watch axe-throwing sessions and medieval weaponry displays.

There will be food and “medieval mead” available.

The adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow will also be open.

Stonor Park’s medieval jousting weekend is on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, from 10am to 5pm. Tickets cost from £13.50. Visit www.stonor.com

12 September 2022

