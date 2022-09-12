Monday, 12 September 2022

Produce tent returns with giant veg

THE produce tent is back at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show.

It was missing from last year’s show because growers didn’t have enough notice to prepare their entries as organisers delayed a decision on whether to hold the event in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. The show was cancelled in 2020.

This year there will be 128 classes covering fruit, vegetables, flowers and baked goods as well as some on the theme of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The art and crafts section has been split into two with separate best in show trophies. The Sylvia Saint Memorial Rose Bowl will be presented to the craft winner for the first time.

Donna Guile, organiser of the produce tent, said: “We will have lots of lovely things for people to come and look at, including the large vegetables. People turn up and are amazed by the size of some of the exhibits and then are keen to have their photographs taken.

“A lot of the growers will be there and happy to talk about what they do. Tim Saint, the world record vegetable grower from Playhatch, will be offering advice, seeds and plants.

“This year has been difficult with the extreme hot weather but the quality of the exhibits won’t change, we only get the best turning up.

“We will also have lots of dahlias and some fabulous scarecrows and the marquee will have a jubilee theme.

“The art and crafts section has so many entries we have split the classes and we have about 60 entries in
photography.”

