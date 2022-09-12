Half price entry to Henley Decor Fair

HENLEY Decor Fair returns to its stunning location on the banks of the River Thames from Thursday to Sunday, September 22 to 25.

With more than 150 top decorative traders, this inspiring event has a reputation for being the ultimate fair in Britain and has everything to inspire vintage and interiors lovers.

There’s something for everyone and to suit all pockets, from decorative antiques, art and reclaimed items for the home and garden to vintage clothes, boats and cars. We challenge you not to find something unique and beautiful.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and mingle with TV experts from Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and UKTV’s Restoration Workshop.

The atmosphere and festival vibe make for a great day out for family and friends. Enjoy live music, cocktail bars, craft beers, a vintage tearoom and a wide choice of gastro food stalls in the beautiful surroundings. As trading closes, daytime guests are invited to stay and enjoy the evening entertainment. Evening only tickets can also be bought online for just £5 (over-21s only).

On the Friday evening Henley Decor Fair will host the ever popular trade ball and awards ceremony.

Saturday night sees the return of soul singer Beth Morris from The Voice. Beth and her band will be playing hits such as Tainted Love, Nutbush City Limits and Crazy, which are guaranteed to get you on your feet.

There’s plenty of free parking on site and if you find that special piece, we have porters on hand to help carry your purchases to your car or delivery can be arranged.

Henley Standard readers can enjoy a special 50 per cent discount on full price daytime tickets when using the promo code HS50 at checkout (online only).

To book, please visit henleydecorfair.com