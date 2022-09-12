Bake Off contestant is show judge

MORE than 400 people attended the 40th annual Ewelme village show after a two-year absence.

Great British Bake Off 2013 quarter-finalist Christine Wallace was the special guest judge of the Victoria sponge competition while Henley MP John Howell also attended.

The event, which was held on the village recreation ground, had not taken place for the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Les Bond took home four cups after winning the most points for his exhibits in the produce tent.

Show president Angela Harrison, 76, said: “It went very well. After two years off due to covid, I was surprised to see so many people there.

“Entries were down on previous years because there had been no rain, which caused tired gardens, but we had enough.”

Other attractions included 30 classic cars. Ewelme resident and guitar player Tom Fim pulled together a jazz band to entertain the crowd when the organisers were let down at the last minute by a brass band who were due to play.

Mrs Harrison said: “People loved the band and we had Bertie Slippers, the children’s entertainer, and the children were laughing so much.”

Mr Howell spoke with constituents about the Conservative Party leadership contest in which he backed Rishi Sunak.

He said: “Lots of people I spoke to said they would prefer Rishi. They thought he would be better for the country.”

The prize winners were as follows:

Taylor Cup for top tray — 1st Les Bond; 2nd Louise Jaggard

The Bob Ayling Cup — Les Bond

The Arthur Johnson Rose Bowl — Louise Jaggard

The Freda Young Shield — Margaret Connolly

The Mary Johnson Cookery Cup — Les Bond

The Junior Challenge Cup — Thomas Motheringham

The Best Challenge Cup — James Beaumont

The JC Bruce Junior Cup — Thomas Beaumont

The Roland Eustace Cup — Jennifer Stringer

The Bert Rye Memorial Vase for best fuchsia in show — Louise Jaggard

The J McLaren Trophy for heaviest onions — Tom Sim

The Watts Trophy (awarded by the show president) — Linda Gilbey

The Rowse Trophy (awarded by the show president) — James Beaumont

The Joan and Bob Mills Trophy single rose class 39 — Kirstie Scott (public choice)

The Trisha Scott Trophy under-16 challenge — Thomas Beaumont (public choice)

The Lady Hambleden Cup adult challenge — Shelley Ford (public choice)

The Christine Wallace Victoria sponge challenge — Angela Harrison

The handicraft challenge for class 53 — Pat Grant

The sporting collage for class 91 — Thomas Beaumont

Most entries exhibited in show — Les Bond

The Winfield Cup for most points in show — Les Bond