Families enjoy village fete with pony rides, petting zoo and Mr Roo

HUNDREDS of people attended Charvil fete on Sunday.

It was first time the event had been held since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Children enjoyed a bouncy castle, petting zoo and reptile handling with snakes and iguanas. Pony rides were also offered for the first time.

Children’s entertainer Mr Roo, whose real name is Richard Russell, performed for the third year.

Mr Russell, who lives in the village with his wife Lisa and children Chloe, seven, and Zach, three, said: “It is nice to come together after two terrible years with covid and see everyone having such a great time.

“The community support is always great and I feel honoured to provide some entertainment.”

Keith and Denise Dormer attended the show with their daughter Emma Melita, her husband Luke and granddaughter Annelise, three.

The couple have lived in Charvil for 39 years and used to be on the fete’s organising committee.

Mrs Dormer said: “We retired from the committee a few years ago as we are too old now but it is always lovely to come back. The whole village normally makes an appearance and you get to see faces you haven’t seen before. We used to come here with our children and now we can come with our grandchildren. That is really special.”

Kyle Stoney-Channon, from Sonning, attended the fete with Kerri Williams and Effie Gould, one. He said: “It is a great chance to get the kids out of the house and a nice way to spend a Sunday. It is bigger and better than I had expected.”

Local groups had stalls at the fete. Herbie Hedgehog Rescue, which is run by villager Shweta Saikumar, held a plant sale and sold painted rocks.

Karen Ostrowski, who volunteers for the group, said: “It is great to be able to spread awareness about the work we do as it is so important. We have had a lot of interest throughout the day and hopefully people now know to give us a ring if they find a stranded hedgehog.”

Students at Charvil Piggott Primary had made an array of cakes to sell in aid of the school.

The fete raised more than £1,000 for local charities, the Cowshed, First Days Children’s Charity, the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust and My Cancer My Choices. Rachel Hughes, who chairs the fete committee, said: “I’m really pleased. It was a fantastic turnout.

“The fete is so special because it is right at the heart of Charvil, so is attractive to the majority of residents. It caters for young and old and is just a really fun and inclusive event.”

She thanked the sponsors, Davis Tate, Hicks Development, A Better Service and Accord.