Litter pick

A LITTER pick organised by community group Charvil Matters will take place on Sunday, September 18.

Volunteers should meet in Milestone Avenue, in the layby opposite the Texaco petrol station at 10am.

The group was founded by Sam Akhtar, who represents Charvil on Wokingham Borough Council. For more information, call him on 07340 178316.

