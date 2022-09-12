Netball players thrilled to be coached by England star

AN England player was guest coach at a training session for Henley Hawks Netball Club.

Fran Williams, 24, ran a series of drills and exercises for 30 women and girls at the Rupert House School playing field.

After the two-hour session, she posed for photographs with the players and was given a club T-shirt by head coach Lou Porter.

Williams, who grew up in Caversham and attended Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning, plays for Loughborough Lightning in the Netball Superleague.

She has represented England 19 times since making her debut in 2018. She was part of the side that came third at the 2019 world cup in Liverpool.

She said: “I love coming to see netball at grassroots level. I’m a local girl so it’s nice to come back and see local clubs training as this is where it all starts. I hope this will encourage more girls to take up netball.”

Williams was invited to the club after meeting member Tam Settle at a game in Maidenhead that she was watching.

She is the first guest coach to visit the club since it relocated to Henley Rugby Club from Nettlebed last year.

Mrs Porter said: “It’s huge to have her here. The minute we put it out to everyone we sold out.

“Netball is one of the most participated female sports in this country but we’re new as we’ve only been here since November.

“Our number has grown and grown and the minute you say to the girls that we have an England netballer coaching a session, they are like, ‘What?’

“This session was open to every ability we have in the club so they can meet players like this. It helps us too as coaches as you never stop learning.”