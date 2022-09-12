Health talk

A TALK called “Minor illnesses — how to help yourself and when you should seek professional care” will take place on Wednesday.

Dr Peter Reynolds and senior nurse Cathy Forman, of the Bell Surgery in Henley, will give the talk via Zoom from 7pm to 8.15pm.

For more information, called Janet Waters, who chairs the surgery’s participation group, on 07730 468561 or email jwaters

associates@btinternet.com