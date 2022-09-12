HENLEY’S second annual Great Big Green Week returns this month with independent traders, community groups and environmental campaigners taking part.

The event, from September 24 to October 2, is part of a national initiative organised by Climate Movement.

Forty-seven shops will each have a “green” window display, including a page from the ABC of Easy Climate Solutions. Twelve restaurants, pubs and cafés have signed up for Green Dish of the Week where they highlight their vegetarian and plant-based meals.

On Saturday, September 24, there will be a fair with 27 stalls and displays in Market Place. For full details, see Diana Barnett’s Greener Henley column on page 14.