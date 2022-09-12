Monday, 12 September 2022

Green week returns

HENLEY’S second annual Great Big Green Week returns this month with independent traders, community groups and environmental campaigners taking part.

The event, from September 24 to October 2, is part of a national initiative organised by Climate Movement.

Forty-seven shops will each have a “green” window display, including a page from the ABC of Easy Climate Solutions. Twelve restaurants, pubs and cafés have signed up for Green Dish of the Week where they highlight their vegetarian and plant-based meals.

On Saturday, September 24, there will be a fair with 27 stalls and displays in Market Place. For full details, see Diana Barnett’s Greener Henley column on page 14.

