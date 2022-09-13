Tuesday, 13 September 2022

13 September 2022

Christmas tree chosen by Mayor

Christmas tree chosen by Mayor

THE Christmas tree that will be erected in Henley market place this year has been chosen by the Mayor.

Michelle Thomas and fellow town councillor John Hooper visited Greenfield Farm in Christmas Common, whose owner Andrew Ingram has provided the tree to the town for the past eight years.

They were shown a selection of trees before choosing a 30ft Nordmann fir, which has been growing for 38 years.

It will be installed in late November in time for the Christmas Festival when the tree lights will be switched on.

Cllr Thomas said: “I’m really happy with my decision and I hope that Henley will be too.

“It’s the perfect Christmas tree. It has got an even spread of branches and the needles look really nice and full and there are nearly no gaps.

“Thank you to Andrew and Councillor Hooper for helping me to choose.”

Mr Ingram said: “Michelle got it spot on, it’s a lovely tree. It’s nice and full with an even shape and a good colour.”

Henley’s tree is sponsored by Invesco.

