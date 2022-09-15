Villages remember Queen and pay tribute to King

VILLAGES across South Oxfordshire paid tribute to the Queen following her death and to the new King.

Union flags were lowered to half-mast and books of condolence were opened at parish halls and in churches for residents to show their gratitude to the late monarch.

About 60 residents of Goring gathered in Rectory Garden on Sunday as the proclamation of the accession of Charles III was read out by parish council chairman Bryan Urbick.

The ceremony, which coincided with ones across the country at 2pm, was attended by other parish councillors and Rev Ben Phillips, vicar of St Thomas’s Church.

The Union flag, which had been lowered since news of the Queen’s death on Thursday last week, was temporarily raised for the proclamation. It will not be raised again until 8am on Tuesday, the day after the Queen’s funeral.

After the proclamation, Rev Phillips led a short prayer in memory of the Queen and three cheers were said for the new King.

The crowd then broke into a spontaneous rendition of the National Anthem.

Laura White, acting assistant parish clerk, said: “It was unprompted and really lovely. It was good that there was a real mix of people, from young children to the elderly, there. Pretty much everyone there had only known the Queen as monarch.

“Many of the older people had mobility issues and find it difficult to get out, so it just showed how important it was to them.”

The council has placed a book of condolence in the pavilion at Goring Cricket Club.

Residents of Woodcote placed flowers around the village sign near the allotments in tribute to the Queen.

Parish council chairman Robin Peirce said: “The sign is in a central part of the village and is a real focal point. To have such a prominent tribute to the Queen is a fitting way to thank her for all her work over the years.

“We don’t have a flagpole but we have done what we felt is right to mark such an important occasion.”

A book of condolence has been placed in St Leonard’s Church in South Stoke Road.

Sonning Common Parish Council wrote a letter of condolence to Buckingham Palace following the Queen’s death.

Vice-chairwoman Vicky Boorman said: “We expressed our sympathy as well as the gratitude we all had for what she did. She gave a lifetime of service to this country and we wanted to show some appreciation of that.”

She said she hoped that a memorial to Her Majesty would be installed at Memorial Park, the village’s new recreation ground, adding: “It would be a nice touch.”

The flag outside the village hall in Wood Lane was lowered to half-mast and books of condolence have been placed in Christ the King Church, St Michael’s Church and Chiltern Evangelical Church.

In Watlington, the flag flying from St Leonard’s Church was lowered and books of condolence were placed in the church as well as the town hall, the library and St Edmund Campion Roman Catholic Church.

Parish councillor Ian Hill said: “The Queen’s passing was obviously a surprise but I didn’t realise how much of a shock it would be. You can judge it by walking down the street. People seem much more willing to chat.”

A minute’s silence was held at Sonning show on Saturday in tribute to the Queen.

Organisers had considered cancelling the annual event at the village primary school.

Parish clerk Lesley Bates said: “I think it was important that the show went ahead so that people could show their affection for the Queen in public. It was quite moving. I think people felt they knew her.”

A book of condolence was placed in the pavilion at the recreation ground.

Nettlebed Parish Council put a book of condolence in the main entrance to the Village Club, which is open from 11am to 11pm every day until Monday.

Parish clerk Jo Pugh said: “It is important as it gives people somewhere to go to and express how they are feeling.

“There has been such an outpouring of grief over the last week. This is a nice way for people to let that out.”

Benson Parish Council placed a book of condolence in the foyer of the parish hall.

Chairman Bill Pattison said: “Once the period of mourning has ended, we will inform the Lord Chamberlain of the book’s existence and where it will be available.”

Remenham Parish Council posted a message on its website describing its “great sadness” at the Queen’s passing and sent “heartfelt condolences” to the royal family.

The council also arranged to have a book of condolence at St Nicholas Church.

Chairman Bill Ronald said: “There is a tangible sense of compassion and grief in the community. Anyone I’ve engaged with has had those consistent views.

“This Queen of England had an ability to get into your hearts. I think we have all felt the same sense of loss at her passing.

“It will be a sliding scale of sadness as we all come to terms with it but as time goes on we will have to start thinking about how to celebrate the new King.

“I would not be at all surprised if the community comes together to have a big celebration for his coronation. We will all have to get used to singing ‘God Save the King’.”