Rambling day for Children in Need appeal

A RAMBLING day to raise money for Children in Need will take place next month.

The event is being organised by Walkers are Welcome Henley as part of a national annual initiative led by the BBC’s Countryfile.

It will take place on Sunday, October 2 and will involve four different walks according to participants’ age and ability.

All four will start at the Cheese Shed at Nettlebed Creamery, where there will be an opportunity to have refreshments before and after the walks.

For families, there will be a 2.3-mile walk around Nettlebed Commons, going through picturesque lanes and woods. The route will comprise fairly flat terrain that is suitable for buggies.

Those wanting a longer ramble can sign up for a

3.2-mile walk that involves hills but also the reward of stunning views.

Walkers who choose this route will need to bring drinks and a snack. Experienced ramblers can take on the Maharajah’s Well and scenic English Farm walk of 8.6 miles.

This route consists of hilly terrain as it goes to Checkendon via Stoke Row, returning via English Farm.

Walkers choosing this route will need to bring drinks and a packed lunch.

For disabled participants, there will be an accessible route that is suitable for off-road mobility scooters.

Trampers and MoT Class 3 mobility scooters are suitable for the 7.6-mile route but pavement/boot scooters are not.

All walkers are required to wear good walking boots and a rainproof jacket is advised.

Organiser Alie Hagedoorn said she was looking forward to everyone having an enjoyable morning in the countryside while contributing to a good cause.

She said: “As a result of the cost-of-living crisis, it is likely that even more children will need help.”

Walkers are Welcome, a non-profit community interest group, is working in partnership with the Cheese Shed, Nettlebed Community School and Disabled Ramblers, a charity.

Ms Hagedoorn said: “People of all ages are welcome, whether it’s as part of a family group or not. However, anyone under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are also more than welcome but must be kept on a short, non-expanding lead at all times. There are limited spaces for each route, so make sure you sign up fast.”

Registration forms can be found at https://walkhenley.

co.uk/2022/08/05/countryfile-

ramble2022 and, once completed, should be emailed to petercstone99@aol.com

Once this has been done, a sponsorship form will be sent out.