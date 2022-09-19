Ugandan radio play

RABBLE Theatre is creating a new radio play to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ugandan Asian expulsion.

The theatre in Caversham Court Gardens is partnering with BBC Radio Berkshire to present The Newcomers, which focuses on the arrival of 40,000 Ugandan Asians in the UK in 1972.

It tells the story of a family who have been expelled from their Ugandan home and are sent to a resettlement camp at RAF Greenham Common.

The theatre is providing the actors for the play, which is written by Beth Flintoff and and Pragna Hay, and casting has begun.

The play will be recorded later this month and broadcast later in the year.