All the winners at the 61st annual Chiltern Edge Horticultural Show 2022

VEGETABLE and flower grower Martin Hedges scooped seven trophies at this year’s Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn show.

The accountant entered almost every section at the 61st annual event as it returned to normality after two years of restrictions.

The show was moved to Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road because its usual venue of the village hall was unavailable as the floorboards are in the process of being replaced.

In 2020 the show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and last year tea and coffee was not served because of social distancing rules.

This year there were 190 entries, 65 in the flowers section, 56 in fruit and veg, 23 in culinary and cooking, 30 in photography, 11 in arts and handicrafts and five in the children’s categories.

To enter the show, all produce had to be grown in entrants’ gardens or allotments.

Mr Hedges, 51, of Spinney Close, Emmer Green, won the George Shaw Cup for best vase of mixed dahlias and the Old Barn Cup for his vegetables. Among his winning produce were giant carrots and parsnips, French beans, potatoes and cucumbers.

He said: “I have been really happy with this year, although it has been a pity about the weather.

“Luckily, we have had a little coolness recently, which has saved a lot of stuff. Without that I think there would have been far fewer entries. I have been coming for about 15 years. My mum first got me into it and I have had the bug ever since.”

Mr Hedges was most proud of his parsnips, which he had grown using a new method this year.

“I used something called the barrel method,” he said. “Basically, you fill a barrel with sand and plant into that.

“The roots can then grow down into the soft sand and won’t hit any stones. It was hard work but it has all paid off. They are probably my best ever.”

His father Keith won the Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup for the best individual flower.

John Windass, vice-chairman of the society and co-ordinator of the show, won four first places, including one for his vase of collarette dahlias.

“It has been a slightly more stressful year than usual but we have been lucky to find a venue,” said Mr Windass, from Peppard.

“The only issue was a lack of tables, so we had to dust off some off some of the old ones belonging to the society and ship them in. We are normally so familiar with our surroundings and the capacity but this year it has been difficult to know what to expect.

“Another issue has been the weather. Some plants have thrived because of the heat but others haven’t fared so well.

“The dahlias do well in the heat and look great this year and it has actually been one of our best years for fruit.

“But there are far fewer onions this year and the ones that are entered are about half the size they usually are.

“But none of that matters once the show begins. There is always such a good atmosphere and it is one of the major events we run.”

Janet Evans, of Green Lane, Sonning Common, entered a vase of collarette dahlias and homemade compost, coming third and second respectively.

Ms Evans, who is a member of the society and has been coming to the show since 1993, said: “It is a great opportunity to get involved if you like gardening as you can share what you’ve grown with the whole community.

“Things have gone surprisingly well despite the venue change and I had a really great day.”

Nigel Crush, chairman of the society, who presented the trophies, said: “I’m really pleased with how the show went.

“It was a great success and everyone who went enjoyed it, which is one of the main things. It was a chance for society members to get together and chat.

“It was a challenge with moving to a different venue as it’s a small hall but we still fitted everyone in.

“Usually being in the centre of the village means people doing their shopping pop in but footfall wasn’t really down. We’re so pleased with how many people made the effort and showed up.

“Entries were maybe a bit down because people had issues with growing. Some were saying their beans didn’t set or didn’t flower. The weather and lack of rain was difficult but the quality of the entries was still great.

“Growers did very well to produce what they did. The display of dahlias was particularly lovely.

“We have received several emails from people saying thank you and how nice the event was.”