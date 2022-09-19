Magnificent seven for show grower

Village hall closed after leak found during repairs
Monday, 19 September 2022
TROPHIES (autumn)
RHS Banksian Medal (most points in horticulture) — Martin Hedges
George Shaw Cup: (best vase mixed dahlias) — Martin Hedges
Jim Knight Challenge Cup (most points in horticulture) — Martin Hedges
Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (most points floral art) — Jill Hendra and Joyce Robins
Sullivan Rose Trophy (most points in roses) — Sue Hedges
Len Holloway Memorial Trophy (most points in pot plants) — Sue Hedges
Ray Williams Memorial Cup (most outstanding exhibit in sections A, B and C) — Martin Hedges
Adrian Lindlaw Shield (the master gardener) — Martin Hedges
Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup (best individual flower) — Keith Hedges
Francis Williams Cup (most outstanding vegetable) — Martin Hedges
TROPHIES (spring and autumn)
Anne Alderton Trophy (most points in flower classes) — Wilma Crush
Old Barn Cup (most points in vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges
Chairman’s Cup (most points floral art) Jill Hendra and Joyce Robins (equal)
Domestic Trophy (most points domestic) — Jill Hendra
Baskerville Cup (most points in photography) — Jill Hendra
Devon Cup (most points in children’s) — Serenna Birkett
Charlie Jarvest Cup (most points in painting and drawing) — Peter Crush
Dylan Jarvest Cup (most points in handicraft) — Masako Hamaguchi and Sue Mather (equal)
FLOWERS
Vase of cactus dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Wilma Crush;
3 Keith Hedges
Vase of decorative dahlias:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 John Windass
Single bloom giant dahlia:
1 Keith Hedges; 2 David Smith;
3 Martin Hedges
Vase of pom-pom dahlias:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 David Smith
Vase of ball dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 David Smith
Vase of dahlias, mixed, six blooms: 1 Martin Hedges;
2 David Smith; 3 Keith Hedges
Vase of collarette dahlias:
1 John Windass; 2 Wendy Peatey; 3 Janet Evans
Rose, one specimen bloom:
1 Sue Hedges; 2 Maureen Stevens; 3 Wendy Peatey
Vase of flowers, one kind:
1 John Windass; 2 Wilma Crush;
3 Valerie Mundy
Vase of mixed perennial flowers: 1 Wilma Crush; 2 Janet Evans; 3 Linda Crocker
Bowl of asters, mixed: 1 Sue Hedges; 2 Wilma Crush
Pot plant in bloom (fuchsia excluded): 1 John Windass;
2 Jenny Ward; 3 Maureen Stevens
Indoor foliage plant in a pot:
1 Sue Hedges; 2 Sue Jones; 3 Sue Sutcliffe
Cactus or succulent in a pot:
1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Sue Jones;
3 Maureen Stevens
Patio pot of mixed flowers: 1 Sue Hedges
Homemade compost: 1 Nigel Crush; 2 Janet Evans
VEGETABLES
Five potatoes, white: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess
Five potatoes, coloured:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess; 3 Nigel Crush
Vegetable marrow: 1 Martin Hedges
Two cucumbers: 1 Martin Hedges
Three Beetroots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush
Six pods of French beans:
1 Nigel Crush; 2 Sue Sutcliffe;
3 Martin Hedges
Five pods of runner beans:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Jill Hendra
The longest runner bean:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush
Four carrots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush
Three onions over 250g:
1 Martin Hedges
Three onions under 250g: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush
Nine shallots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess
Six tomatoes (exc cherry):
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush;
3 Ian Burgess
12 cherry-type tomatoes:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 John Windass; 3 Maureen Stevens
Truss of green tomatoes:
1 Nigel Crush; 2 Jill Hendra;
3 Martin Hedges
Any other kind of vegetable:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Sue Jones;
3 Ian Burgess
Master gardener, any three kinds of veg: 1 Martin Hedges
FRUIT
Five dessert apples: 1 Wilma Crush; 2 Ian Burgess; 3 Valerie Mundy
Five culinary apples: 1 Wilma Crush
Dish of any other kind of fruit: 1 John Windass; 2 Valerie Mundy; 3 Sue Frayling-Cork
Dish of kind of berry fruit:
1 Wilma Crush; 2 Sue Sutcliffe
FLORAL ART
Celebration: 1 Joyce Robins;
2 Sue Hedges
The Queen’s Jubilee: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Wilma Crush
DOMESTIC
Jam-filled swiss roll: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Wendy Peatey; highly commended Nigel Crush
Savoury scones: 1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Dee Windass; 3 Jill Hendra; highly commended Nigel Crush
Dutch apple cake: 1 Wendy Peatey; 2 Dee Windass; 3 Jill Hendra
Jar of stone fruit jam:
1 Marion Bayliss; 2 Wilma Crush
Jar of soft fruit jam: 1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Wilma Crush;
3 Marion Bayliss; highly commended Sue Frayling-Cork
Jar of chutney: 1 Gill Hayward; 2 Sue Sutcliffe
KIDS UNDER 7
Pond life: 1 Camilla Birkett
Miniture garden: 1 Camilla Birkett
KIDS 7 TO 11
Pond life: 1 Serenna Birkett
Miniature garden: 1 Serenna Birkett; 2 Isla Pickard
PHOTOGRAPHY
Anything round: 1 Peter Crush; 2 Jill Hendra; 3 Masako Hamaguchi
Statues: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Peter Crush; 3 Sue Jones
Summer colour: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Colin Mather; 3 Masako Hamaguchi
Open: 1 Debbie Chapman;
2 Jill Hendra; 3 Nigel Crush
HANDICRAFT
A small drawing: 1 Peter Crush
A small painting: 1 Peter Crush
An article of handicraft:
1 Peter Crush; 2 Masako Hamaguchi; 3 Sue Mather
