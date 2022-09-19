Monday, 19 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

19 September 2022

Magnificent seven for show grower

TROPHIES (autumn)

RHS Banksian Medal (most points in horticulture) — Martin Hedges

George Shaw Cup: (best vase mixed dahlias) — Martin Hedges

Jim Knight Challenge Cup (most points in horticulture) — Martin Hedges

Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (most points floral art) — Jill Hendra and Joyce Robins 

Sullivan Rose Trophy (most points in roses) — Sue Hedges

Len Holloway Memorial Trophy (most points in pot plants) — Sue Hedges

Ray Williams Memorial Cup (most outstanding exhibit in sections A, B and C) — Martin Hedges

Adrian Lindlaw Shield (the master gardener) — Martin Hedges

Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup (best individual flower) — Keith Hedges

Francis Williams Cup (most outstanding vegetable) — Martin Hedges

TROPHIES (spring and autumn)

Anne Alderton Trophy (most points in flower classes) — Wilma Crush

Old Barn Cup (most points in vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges

Chairman’s Cup (most points floral art) Jill Hendra and Joyce Robins (equal)

Domestic Trophy (most points domestic) — Jill Hendra

Baskerville Cup (most points in photography) — Jill Hendra

Devon Cup (most points in children’s) — Serenna Birkett

Charlie Jarvest Cup (most points in painting and drawing) — Peter Crush

Dylan Jarvest Cup (most points in handicraft) — Masako Hamaguchi and Sue Mather (equal)

FLOWERS

Vase of cactus dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Wilma Crush;
3 Keith Hedges

Vase of decorative dahlias:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 John Windass

Single bloom giant dahlia:
1 Keith Hedges; 2 David Smith;
3 Martin Hedges

Vase of pom-pom dahlias:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 David Smith

Vase of ball dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 David Smith

Vase of dahlias, mixed, six blooms: 1 Martin Hedges;
2 David Smith; 3 Keith Hedges

Vase of collarette dahlias:
1 John Windass; 2 Wendy Peatey; 3 Janet Evans

Rose, one specimen bloom:
1 Sue Hedges; 2 Maureen Stevens; 3 Wendy Peatey

Vase of flowers, one kind:
1 John Windass; 2 Wilma Crush;
3 Valerie Mundy

Vase of mixed perennial flowers: 1 Wilma Crush; 2 Janet Evans; 3 Linda Crocker

Bowl of asters, mixed: 1 Sue Hedges; 2 Wilma Crush 

Pot plant in bloom (fuchsia excluded): 1 John Windass;
2 Jenny Ward; 3 Maureen Stevens

Indoor foliage plant in a pot:
1 Sue Hedges; 2 Sue Jones; 3 Sue Sutcliffe

Cactus or succulent in a pot:
1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Sue Jones;
3 Maureen Stevens

Patio pot of mixed flowers: 1 Sue Hedges  

Homemade compost: 1 Nigel Crush; 2 Janet Evans 

VEGETABLES

Five potatoes, white: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess 

Five potatoes, coloured:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess; 3 Nigel Crush

Vegetable marrow: 1 Martin Hedges  

Two cucumbers: 1 Martin Hedges  

Three Beetroots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush 

Six pods of French beans:
1 Nigel Crush; 2 Sue Sutcliffe;
3 Martin Hedges

Five pods of runner beans:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Jill Hendra 

The longest runner bean:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush 

Four carrots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush 

Three onions over 250g:
1 Martin Hedges  

Three onions under 250g: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush 

Nine shallots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess 

Six tomatoes (exc cherry):
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush;
3 Ian Burgess

12 cherry-type tomatoes:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 John Windass; 3 Maureen Stevens

Truss of green tomatoes:
1 Nigel Crush; 2 Jill Hendra;
3 Martin Hedges

Any other kind of vegetable:
1 Martin Hedges; 2 Sue Jones;
3 Ian Burgess

Master gardener, any three kinds of veg: 1 Martin Hedges  

FRUIT

Five dessert apples: 1 Wilma Crush; 2 Ian Burgess; 3 Valerie Mundy

Five culinary apples: 1 Wilma Crush  

Dish of any other kind of fruit: 1 John Windass; 2 Valerie Mundy; 3 Sue Frayling-Cork

Dish of kind of berry fruit:
1 Wilma Crush; 2 Sue Sutcliffe 

FLORAL ART

Celebration: 1 Joyce Robins;
2 Sue Hedges 

The Queen’s Jubilee: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Wilma Crush 

DOMESTIC

Jam-filled swiss roll: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Wendy Peatey; highly commended Nigel Crush

Savoury scones: 1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Dee Windass; 3 Jill Hendra; highly commended Nigel Crush

Dutch apple cake: 1 Wendy Peatey; 2 Dee Windass; 3 Jill Hendra

Jar of stone fruit jam:
1 Marion Bayliss; 2 Wilma Crush 

Jar of soft fruit jam: 1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Wilma Crush;
3 Marion Bayliss; highly commended Sue Frayling-Cork

Jar of chutney: 1 Gill Hayward; 2 Sue Sutcliffe 

KIDS UNDER 7

Pond life: 1 Camilla Birkett  

Miniture garden: 1 Camilla Birkett  

KIDS 7 TO 11

Pond life: 1 Serenna Birkett  

Miniature garden: 1 Serenna Birkett; 2 Isla Pickard 

PHOTOGRAPHY

Anything round: 1 Peter Crush; 2 Jill Hendra; 3 Masako Hamaguchi

Statues: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Peter Crush; 3 Sue Jones

Summer colour: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Colin Mather; 3 Masako Hamaguchi

Open: 1 Debbie Chapman;
2 Jill Hendra; 3 Nigel Crush

HANDICRAFT

A small drawing: 1 Peter Crush  

A small painting: 1 Peter Crush  

An article of handicraft:
1 Peter Crush; 2 Masako Hamaguchi; 3 Sue Mather

19 September 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33