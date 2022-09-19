Magnificent seven for show grower

TROPHIES (autumn)

RHS Banksian Medal (most points in horticulture) — Martin Hedges

George Shaw Cup: (best vase mixed dahlias) — Martin Hedges

Jim Knight Challenge Cup (most points in horticulture) — Martin Hedges

Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (most points floral art) — Jill Hendra and Joyce Robins

Sullivan Rose Trophy (most points in roses) — Sue Hedges

Len Holloway Memorial Trophy (most points in pot plants) — Sue Hedges

Ray Williams Memorial Cup (most outstanding exhibit in sections A, B and C) — Martin Hedges

Adrian Lindlaw Shield (the master gardener) — Martin Hedges

Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup (best individual flower) — Keith Hedges

Francis Williams Cup (most outstanding vegetable) — Martin Hedges

TROPHIES (spring and autumn)

Anne Alderton Trophy (most points in flower classes) — Wilma Crush

Old Barn Cup (most points in vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges

Chairman’s Cup (most points floral art) Jill Hendra and Joyce Robins (equal)

Domestic Trophy (most points domestic) — Jill Hendra

Baskerville Cup (most points in photography) — Jill Hendra

Devon Cup (most points in children’s) — Serenna Birkett

Charlie Jarvest Cup (most points in painting and drawing) — Peter Crush

Dylan Jarvest Cup (most points in handicraft) — Masako Hamaguchi and Sue Mather (equal)

FLOWERS

Vase of cactus dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Wilma Crush;

3 Keith Hedges

Vase of decorative dahlias:

1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 John Windass

Single bloom giant dahlia:

1 Keith Hedges; 2 David Smith;

3 Martin Hedges

Vase of pom-pom dahlias:

1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 David Smith

Vase of ball dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Keith Hedges; 3 David Smith

Vase of dahlias, mixed, six blooms: 1 Martin Hedges;

2 David Smith; 3 Keith Hedges

Vase of collarette dahlias:

1 John Windass; 2 Wendy Peatey; 3 Janet Evans

Rose, one specimen bloom:

1 Sue Hedges; 2 Maureen Stevens; 3 Wendy Peatey

Vase of flowers, one kind:

1 John Windass; 2 Wilma Crush;

3 Valerie Mundy

Vase of mixed perennial flowers: 1 Wilma Crush; 2 Janet Evans; 3 Linda Crocker

Bowl of asters, mixed: 1 Sue Hedges; 2 Wilma Crush

Pot plant in bloom (fuchsia excluded): 1 John Windass;

2 Jenny Ward; 3 Maureen Stevens

Indoor foliage plant in a pot:

1 Sue Hedges; 2 Sue Jones; 3 Sue Sutcliffe

Cactus or succulent in a pot:

1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Sue Jones;

3 Maureen Stevens

Patio pot of mixed flowers: 1 Sue Hedges

Homemade compost: 1 Nigel Crush; 2 Janet Evans

VEGETABLES

Five potatoes, white: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess

Five potatoes, coloured:

1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess; 3 Nigel Crush

Vegetable marrow: 1 Martin Hedges

Two cucumbers: 1 Martin Hedges

Three Beetroots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush

Six pods of French beans:

1 Nigel Crush; 2 Sue Sutcliffe;

3 Martin Hedges

Five pods of runner beans:

1 Martin Hedges; 2 Jill Hendra

The longest runner bean:

1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush

Four carrots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush

Three onions over 250g:

1 Martin Hedges

Three onions under 250g: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush

Nine shallots: 1 Martin Hedges; 2 Ian Burgess

Six tomatoes (exc cherry):

1 Martin Hedges; 2 Nigel Crush;

3 Ian Burgess

12 cherry-type tomatoes:

1 Martin Hedges; 2 John Windass; 3 Maureen Stevens

Truss of green tomatoes:

1 Nigel Crush; 2 Jill Hendra;

3 Martin Hedges

Any other kind of vegetable:

1 Martin Hedges; 2 Sue Jones;

3 Ian Burgess

Master gardener, any three kinds of veg: 1 Martin Hedges

FRUIT

Five dessert apples: 1 Wilma Crush; 2 Ian Burgess; 3 Valerie Mundy

Five culinary apples: 1 Wilma Crush

Dish of any other kind of fruit: 1 John Windass; 2 Valerie Mundy; 3 Sue Frayling-Cork

Dish of kind of berry fruit:

1 Wilma Crush; 2 Sue Sutcliffe

FLORAL ART

Celebration: 1 Joyce Robins;

2 Sue Hedges

The Queen’s Jubilee: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Wilma Crush

DOMESTIC

Jam-filled swiss roll: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Wendy Peatey; highly commended Nigel Crush

Savoury scones: 1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Dee Windass; 3 Jill Hendra; highly commended Nigel Crush

Dutch apple cake: 1 Wendy Peatey; 2 Dee Windass; 3 Jill Hendra

Jar of stone fruit jam:

1 Marion Bayliss; 2 Wilma Crush

Jar of soft fruit jam: 1 Sue Sutcliffe; 2 Wilma Crush;

3 Marion Bayliss; highly commended Sue Frayling-Cork

Jar of chutney: 1 Gill Hayward; 2 Sue Sutcliffe

KIDS UNDER 7

Pond life: 1 Camilla Birkett

Miniture garden: 1 Camilla Birkett

KIDS 7 TO 11

Pond life: 1 Serenna Birkett

Miniature garden: 1 Serenna Birkett; 2 Isla Pickard

PHOTOGRAPHY

Anything round: 1 Peter Crush; 2 Jill Hendra; 3 Masako Hamaguchi

Statues: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Peter Crush; 3 Sue Jones

Summer colour: 1 Jill Hendra; 2 Colin Mather; 3 Masako Hamaguchi

Open: 1 Debbie Chapman;

2 Jill Hendra; 3 Nigel Crush

HANDICRAFT

A small drawing: 1 Peter Crush

A small painting: 1 Peter Crush

An article of handicraft:

1 Peter Crush; 2 Masako Hamaguchi; 3 Sue Mather