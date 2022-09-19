Record 160 entries at 40th horse and fun dog show

A RECORD number of people took part in the 40th annual Ewelme Horse Show and Fun Dog Show.

More than 160 riders took part in 28 classes at the show at Fords Farm in Days Lane, watched by a crowd of family and friends.

There was 30cm and 80cm show-jumping and children and adults took part in a range of novelty classes.

Frankee Burrows, five, and his brother Freddy, eight, won the platinum jubilee fancy dress competition dressed as the Queen and a Queen’s guard on a horse-drawn carriage.

The boys’ mother Gilly said: “They had so much fun and even slept with the trophies and sash.”

The competition was judged by Lady Jay of Ewelme, a former High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, and Emma Dag, district commissioner of Woodland Hunt Pony Club.

Two-year-old Penelope Upston was one of the youngest competitors and won a rosette for finishing fourth in the cutest pair class on her pony Polo.

Her mother Jessica said: “Our little girl wanted to take the rosettes to bed with her she loved it so much.”

There was also a Thelwell lookalike competition with children on horses judged for their similarity to the drawings of illustrator Norman Thelwell.

In the dog show, there were 216 entries across 11 classes, including waggiest tail and best rescue.

Josh De Wolf, 11, and Lola, a two-year-old Newfoundland-Bernese Mountain Dog cross, won the Cross Breed Championship Cup. The Hon Ines Wilson and her German shepherd Passion claimed the Diana Younger Memorial Trophy, which is named after the woman who was a driving force of the show before she died in a riding accident in 2019.

Committee member Catherine Hordern said: “It just goes to show how popular the show is and how popular horses are. People think horse riding is a niche sport but it isn’t. People love it and they put everything into it. It is very much part of British countryside tradition.

“It was a very successful, busy day and there have been so many lovely thank-you posts on Facebook.

“We have already started planning for next year’s event, which we hope will be just as good.”

She thanked secretary Sandra Ayling and treasurer Gill Massey for organising the event.