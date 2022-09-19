Monday, 19 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

19 September 2022

Royal walk and talk

Royal walk and talk

A HILLTOP walk and talk this weekend will have a royal connection following the Queen’s death.

Tim Horton, a local historian, had planned a charity walk within the National Trust property on Watlington Hill and has now added a feature on the monarchy and the area, viewing the town and the wide landscape from above the Chalk Mark.

He said: “Out of respect for the Queen and acknowledging where so many minds have been taken this week, I thought I would add to my usual presentation of the hill and the Oxford plain some aspects of how the Queen herself, her family and predecessors touched the area and added to the stories of the past.”

From vantage points along the walk it is possible to see Shirburn Castle, where Leonard Chamberlayne was a servant to three Tudor monarchs.

The two-mile walk will begin at 2pm on Sunday from the Hill Road National Trust car park. The cost is £4 with the proceeds going to the charity First Steps.

For more information, call Mr Horton on (01491) 612189.

19 September 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33