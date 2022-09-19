Royal walk and talk

A HILLTOP walk and talk this weekend will have a royal connection following the Queen’s death.

Tim Horton, a local historian, had planned a charity walk within the National Trust property on Watlington Hill and has now added a feature on the monarchy and the area, viewing the town and the wide landscape from above the Chalk Mark.

He said: “Out of respect for the Queen and acknowledging where so many minds have been taken this week, I thought I would add to my usual presentation of the hill and the Oxford plain some aspects of how the Queen herself, her family and predecessors touched the area and added to the stories of the past.”

From vantage points along the walk it is possible to see Shirburn Castle, where Leonard Chamberlayne was a servant to three Tudor monarchs.

The two-mile walk will begin at 2pm on Sunday from the Hill Road National Trust car park. The cost is £4 with the proceeds going to the charity First Steps.

For more information, call Mr Horton on (01491) 612189.